The 2018 GRAMMY Awards Sparked Some Hilarious Twitter Reactions

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards was definitely all the buzz Sunday (Jan. 28) evening, and the reactions of fans seeing their faves take home trophies, or in some eyes snubbed, were all over the map. Along the way, Twitter was ablaze with hilarious commentary during the big show.

Live Twitter watch events have been all the rage for years now, and annual events like the Grammys are ripe for the taking among the social media network’s many users. While most tweets happened to just be a live account of the event as it happened, others were inspired to unleash some slander and jokes as well.

We’ve collected some of the hilarious tweets inspired by the 2018 Grammys below and on the following pages.

When you thought Patti Labelle was performing, but it’s Patty Lapone pic.twitter.com/3G9l3JRODR — DJ R-Tistic (@dj_RTistic) January 29, 2018

Y’all stan Cardi but think SZA is overhyped???? Yikes pic.twitter.com/Vakh9cl8A2 — Mikey Wit The LGBT Mafia (@Mikey_Talks) January 29, 2018

Cardi B trying to figure out what the hell Giuliana Rancic is talking about is a mood pic.twitter.com/C0phvVwSpd — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 29, 2018

