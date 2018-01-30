Fabolous & Jadakiss “Soulfood,” Young Thug & Birdman “Lil One” & More | Daily Visuals 1.29.17

Hip-Hoppers have been loving Fab and Jada’s Friday on Elm Street project and they continue to churn out videos in support of the album.

For today’s installment Fabolous and Jadakiss bring “Soul Food” to life with some black-and-white visuals that show how the New York rappers interacting with their sons and breaking bread with them at their respective tables.

Down South Young Thug and Birdman recruit Paris Hilton (yes, thee Paris Hilton) for their lavish clip to “Lil One.” Didn’t she get banned from having further contact with the culture for saying she danced like “ni**ers”?

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Migos, Trippie Redd, and more.

FABOLOUS & JADAKISS – “SOUL FOOD”

YOUNG THUG & BIRDMAN – “LIL ONE”

MIGOS – “STIR FRY”

TRIPPIE REDD – “HELLBOY”

LIL DURK – “1-773 VULTURE”

JOHN WICKS FT. KODAK BLACK & WYCLEF JEAN – “HAITI”

CUBAN DOLL – “PLAYA”

OMB PEEZY & SHERWOOD MARTY FT. SHERWOOD FLAME – “CRASH OUT”

QUANDO RONDO FT. LIL BABY – “I REMEMBER”