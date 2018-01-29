Old Pals Wale & Tomi Lahren Go At It Again After Jay-Z’s Trump Jab

Wale and Tomi Lahren probably won’t be having any joint cookouts in the coming warm months, and the online enemies have seemingly restarted their feud. After Jay-Z took a sharp jab at President Donald Trump, Lahren felt compelle”d to go into attack mode which Wale took quick notice of.

For those who missed it, CNN’s The Van Jones Show featured an in-depth interview with Jay-Z, which covered a wide number of bases. Referring to Trump as a “Superbug” and getting a butthurt response, Lahren swooped in with her struggle cape to take her own jab at the Brooklyn rapper and business mogul.

“As opposed to you who raps about bitches and sisters and brags about selling crack. Yeah…Trump is the problem, Lahren tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 28), following with a tweet showing Trump’s hit back.

Wale had time for the b.s. that day responding with, “Tammy he isn’t the president . Also weren’t you just “rapping” 21 Savage???.. go and sit down my friend.”

The back and forth went on for just a spell with the DMV rapper getting the last laugh. Check out the volley of shots below.

As opposed to you who raps about bitches and sisters and brags about selling crack. Yeah…Trump is the problem…sure. pic.twitter.com/tjq4r0rDN3 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 28, 2018

Tammy he isn’t the president . Also weren’t you just “rapping” 21 Savage???.. go and sit down my friend. https://t.co/RHhKq0lnDJ — Wale (@Wale) January 28, 2018

Hey bud, good to hear from you again. Missed your Twitter presence. So anyway…no Jay-Z is not the president but he did campaign for Hillary pretty heavily. Ya know, the woman famous for her "super predator" agenda. Ironic, right? https://t.co/bzbwx85BBn — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 29, 2018

And what if one of these rappers said “grab em by the 🐱 “ ? With YOUR name attached .. would u keep the same energy Tammy? https://t.co/MfUN6OufwY — Wale (@Wale) January 29, 2018

