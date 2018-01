Today (Jan. 29), the Los Angeles Clippers traded star power forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons. It goes without saying that everyone on NBA Twitter has an opinion.

And jokes. So many jokes.

But first, the details. The Pistons get Griffin in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, per league sources.

Blake Griffin is heading to Detroit like…. pic.twitter.com/UVwia2AA1G — AAWOL (@ByAAWOL) January 29, 2018

The Clippers gave Blake Griffin a crazy-elaborate free agent pitch, even mock-retiring his jersey to the rafters…six months later he's shipped off to Detroit, a team he'd never have even taken a meeting with. Expect every big free agent this summer to demand a no-trade clause. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 30, 2018

Blake Griffin: “I love playing in LA” Clippers: pic.twitter.com/jiO98nkvYb — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 29, 2018

I imagine Blake Griffin woke up from his nap next to his pool in LA to read he has been traded to Detroit. Then opens his weather app to see that I've shoveled my driveway here twice today, then drops his phone in the pool. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 29, 2018

Blake Griffin when he found out he has to leave LA for Detroit…. pic.twitter.com/8StINfbkIp — DiBiase (@Dibiase_ca) January 29, 2018

Will Blake Griffin get his jersey retired in LA if he never plays another game for Clippers? All-time leading CLIPPERS scorer (franchise leader Randy Smith was mostly a Buffalo Brave). Blake made LAC relevant. — J.A. Adande (@jadande) January 29, 2018

