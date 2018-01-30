No Grammys For Lil Wayne, Performs For Porn Star Awards Show Instead

While many of his peers were in attendance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, Lil Wayne decided to take his talents to Las Vegas for the big night. Another type of awards show was taking place in the Sin City with the Young Money boss flanked by dozens of adult film stars onstage.

Wayne rocked the stages of the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas on Sunday (Jan. 28) for a brief showcase and at some point during the night, the New Orleans rapper launched into his verse from French Montana’s “Pop That” single where the stars took to the stage.

A quick breeze through on Twitter featured footage of the performance. Hit the flip to see the actual big moment where the stars join Weezy F. Baby onstage along with other, ahem, footage.

