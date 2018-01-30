Are Birdman & Young Thug Trying To Bring Back Paris Hilton?

In one of their most puzzling moves (there are quite a few), Birdman and Young Thug are attempting to reacquaint the Hip-Hop culture with the original sex tape superstar, Paris Hilton. Yes, the blonde who paved the way for Kim Kardashian to become the household name/pop culture conglomerate that she went on to become.

Just to refresh everyone’s memory, Paris Hilton was attempting to try her hand at making rap music a decade ago when she was caught on the dance floor saying “we’re dancing like two n*ggers.” After that she was basically banned from any further contact with the culture. Until now.

Playing the role of the female lead in Thugger and Birdman’s “Lil One,” Paris Hilton seems to really enjoy the company of the Ca$h Money duo as they sip on lean and burn down cigars.

Again, we’re not sure what Birdman’s angle is here but if he’s trying to incorporate PH back into the culture’s stream he’s got his work cut out for him. Then again this is Trump’s Amerikkka and spilling out racial slurs don’t seem to carry the same consequences as they once did. Who knows, maybe Birdman just needed a place to crash and Paris Hilton welcomed him in with open arms.

Check out the clip below and let us know your thoughts on this.