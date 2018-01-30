Tupac Rape Accuser Speaks On Video For First Time [VIDEO]

New chapters of Tupac Shakur’s story continue to be told years after his passing. The female who accused him of rape is once again telling her side.

In an interview with VladTV, Ayanna Jackson sits down and tells how she met the Rap icon in 1993. “I was in the club I was having some champagne and he walked up behind me. I had some jeans on and he placed his hands into the back pockets of my jeans. I turned around and he said ‘I’m Tupac’ and I said “I’m Ayanna'”.

She goes on to refute the rumor of her performing oral sex on ‘Pac on the dance floor. “We were dancing and kissing. At point he lowered my head. I did not give fellatio on the dance floor.”

When HipHopWired.com spoke to Pac’s former associate Haitian Jack in 2015, who was also present at the hotel where the alleged sexual assault took place, he stated she did indeed give him oral favor. “The thing is Pac did nothing to that girl, neither did I and neither did anyone else. That was something were she felt Pac didn’t have any respect for her and didn’t treat her like a lady but how can you expect respect when you just gave him head in front of 312 people at Nell’s [Nightclub]. She was asking for something she lost the moment she met him” he reasoned.

Jackson goes on to explain that her and Shakur went back to his hotel that night where they engaged in consensual sex and had hung out a couple of more times before that fateful night where she claimed he and his associates raped her.

