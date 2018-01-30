Aretha Franklin Chose Jennifer Hudson To Star In Her Biopic

Ever since making her cinematic debut in Dreamgirls, Jennifer Hudson has gone on to build a respectable acting résumé but her latest role may prove to be her most anticipated as she’s set to take on The Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin.

According to Rolling Stone, Clive Davis made the announcement this past Saturday night (Jan. 27) while introducing the former American Idol finalist at the Jay-Z honoring gala. Handpicked by the Queen herself, Hudson went on to pay homage by performing some of Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits including “Respect,” “Think,” and “Rock Steady.”

Davis went on to shower Hudson with the kind of praise that most artists would die for when he said “This artist to us is a transcendent performer. She stops any and every show she’s in. Her voice is truly incredible. When they ask, ‘Where’s the next Aretha, where the next Aretha will come from?’ I say it’s [Hudson]. She’s in the studio right now recording what I hope will be a classic album… she’s in the tradition of Adele, she’s a singer’s singer.”

Though no director or screenwriter has been chosen for the film, Deadline has reported that production on the Aretha Franklin biopic has begun with Straight Outta Compton producer Scott Bernstein attached to produce the film alongside Dreamgirls music producer Harvey Mason, Jr.

Photo: WENN.com