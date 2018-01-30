Eminem Says A “F*cking Turd” Would Be Better As President Over Trump

Eminem has somewhat mellowed with age and his last album, Revival, reflects a portion of his growth as a Hip-Hop artist. However, the Detroit wordsmith has not lost any of the venom when it comes time to speak his mind, in this instance turning the heat up once more on President Donald Trump in a recent interview.

Em sat down with Billboard for a chat, flanked by longtime manager and new Def Jam CEO, Paul Rosenberg. The gentlemen have aligned for over two decades and counting with varying levels of success between them.

Their story has been told several times over, but this time Em seems content with not changing the formula of rhyming that has gained him considerable fame and criticism over the years. Yet, it has been his attacks on Trump that have been most interesting considering the crude nature of Slim Shady’s music and his overwhelmingly white fanbase. Knowing the risks, Eminem has decided to keep his foot on the president’s neck so to speak in an interesting portion of the interview.

From Billboard:

I want to talk about lyrics, but I want to first start by talking about politics. Where were you guys on election night?

Eminem: Watching the TV in f*cking disbelief. I was in my basement, on the phone back and forth with friends like, “He’s going to f*cking win.”

Rosenberg: I saw the results coming in early in the day and I was hopeful. [But] I thought Trump was gonna win. There was a lot of voter apathy, and it was not good. That made me really feel like people weren’t gonna turn out enough.

Eminem: I called it just from the rallies he was having when he first started running. Because just watching the impact he has, they were fanatics. There is something to be said about the person who really felt like he might do something for them — and he just f*cking duped everybody. I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A f*cking turd would have been better as a president. When I [put out “The Storm”], I felt that everybody who was with him at that point doesn’t like my music anyway. I get the comparison with the non-political-correctness, but other than that, we’re polar opposites. He made these people feel like he was really going to do something for them. It’s just so f*cking disgusting how divisive his language is, the rhetoric, the Charlottesville sh*t, just watching it going, “I can’t believe he’s saying this.” When he was talking about John McCain, I thought he was done. You’re f*cking with military veterans, you’re talking about a military war hero who was captured and tortured. It just didn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. And that’s some scary sh*t to me.

