Amara Strikes Back: 8 Outrageous Moments From Episode 5 of ‘Love & Hip-Hop Miami’

Love and Hip-Hop Miami’s drama is picking up and we get a sense of that immediately as episode 5 starts. We pick right up where last week left off with Shay and Liz confronting Prince and his “friend” Gabriel at the launch of his fashion line.

Things get heated quickly when Shay and Liz ceremoniously throw beverages at Gabrielle and Chinese Kitty. Security quickly comes in and removes Shay and Liz from the room but Chinese Nicky literally snatches Shay’s wig.

Twitters breakdown of the mini rumble primarily focused on Chinese Nicky’s face and the wig snatching.

Chinese Nicky looks like a sumo wrestler in the face. Ahhhh Shay wig secured af it ain't going no whereeeeee #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/M4KOJI85Ab — Montana Moonshine (@likedbymany) January 30, 2018

Chinese Nicky went to a Doctor and told em give me the Lil Kim. #LHHMIA — ASTROS WORLD SERIES CHAMPS (@iam_MR713) January 23, 2018

Chinese Kitty and Nicky look like they've been on a episode of Botched #LHHMIA — Jasmine Williams (@SweetSixteen90) January 23, 2018

Someone just said Chinese Nicky dragged Shay back to '06 by her wig! 😩💀💀 #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/HeZTGi7rG7 — Love & Hip Hop Tea (@LHHTEA) January 23, 2018

Once Shay things calmed down a bit Prince goes to confront Liz and find out why she and her “ratchet ass friend” was there in the first place. He surprised to see that his nemesis Michelle Pooch is there. Prince is still clueless that his ex and his rival are actually best friends in real life while trying to talk to Liz, Pooch comes and remove Liz from the situation.

Liz and her “Ratchet” ass friend??? Why the black girl gotta be the only ratchet one?? Liz was wilding out too #lhhmia #LHHMIAMI — ✨✨Esha✨✨ (@yepitsesha) January 30, 2018

