DMX Fails Drug Tests, Heads Back To Jail

We knew DMX preaching and taking shots in an airport bar was a very bad sign. Dark Man X has been arrested for a parole violation—he failed multiple drug tests.

Late last year, word was that X was responding well to rehab.

However, in a NYC court today, the judge had him arrested after it was revealed the Yonkers rapper tested positive for opiates, cocaine and oxycodone. The whole shabang.

TMZ notes that U.S. Attorney Spokesman Nicholas Biase says prosecutors pointed to the video TMZ got of DMX last week at the aforementioned bar as evidence against him. Apparently, X drinking alcohol was also a violation of parole.

X was out on bail for his tax evasion charges, for which he took a plea deal, and he will be sentenced in March.

All slander and jokes aside, DMX desperately needs help.

—

Photo: Getty