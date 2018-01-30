Migos Talk New Tracks Kanye West & More On Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 Show

It has only been a handful of days since the release of the Migos‘ latest album Culture II, and the reviews have been pouring in while fans absorb the record. In a newly uploaded video, the Atlanta trio continues an earlier chat with Beats 1 host Ebro Darden, in where they share details of unreleased songs in the vault from Kanye West, working alongside Gucci Mane, and more.

Part one of the chat aired earlier this month with Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff explaining the release date of Culture II, sharing that they wanted to commemorate the year-old release of their chart-topping predecessor, Culture. In part two, the Migos run down little-known tidbits about their life away from the spotlight, and the fact that the result of them working with West on the 21 Savage-featured “BBO (Bad Bitches Only)” won’t be the only time they’ll be working with Yeezy.

When the discussion turned to the “BBO” track, which was produced by West, Budda Bless and DJ Durel, Offset and Quavo both revealed that they recorded a “stash” of tracks in their sessions with West. Takeoff chimed in after Ebro inquired if they recorded at West’s residence, but the group said it was a “top secret” compound with that both Quavo and Takeoff called “No Name.”

The Migos also have an emoji app project in the works, with “E-Migos-Ji” as the working title although Ebro seemed a bit skeptical. However, the trio showed more of their personalities despite the elusiveness of their answers.

Check out the chat with Migos and Beats 1’s Ebro Darden below.

—

Photo: Beats 1