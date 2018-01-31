Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway & JP Morgan Look To Take Healthcare In Their Own Hands

Donald Trump and his merry band of Republicans can’t seem to get the country’s healthcare system together even though they have complete control of the government. Amazon, Warren Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway, and JP Morgan announced on Tuesday (Jan. 30) that they are going to take matters into their own hands by forming a company to cut the cost of healthcare for their own employees.

This move could turn the healthcare system upside down.

With our current healthcare system in limbo and the Republicans stalling to fix it out of spite leaving millions in danger if the system to collapse this move sounds like a breath of fresh air. Frustrated with the current expensive and confusing healthcare system the three corporate giants decided to come together to form this new company.

There are very little details about the huge move except that it will focus on technology to help provide their current employees and their families with simple high-quality and most importantly affordable healthcare. It’s still in the early stage but they promise it will be free from profit.

That sounds amazing.

In a statement, Chief Executive of JP Morgan Chase, Jamie Dimon said that in the future an effort could be made to expand benefits to all Americans. Amazon founder and chief executive added in a statement “The healthcare system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty. Hard as it might be, reducing healthcare’s burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort.”

News of the new company sent shockwaves through the financial world, health care provider stock fell and sparked plenty of speculation as to the what the new company will do. Companies have tried before to change the healthcare system and failed these three minds coming to together can possibly be the fix the healthcare system needs desperately.

Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images