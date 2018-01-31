Murs “Powerful,” Willie The Kid “The Fly (Short Film)” & More | Daily Visuals 1.30.18

Sometimes the simplest idea is the most entertaining.

That notion is not lost on Murs as for his black-and-white visual to “Powerful” the LA rapper stands tall in a room filled with nothing but big boy speakers and a producer rocking the board. Anyone who has a homeboy trying to make a mixtape will be familiar with this concept right away.

Wille The Kid meanwhile goes the extra mile in support of his 4-track EP Watch The Fly with a 48-minute short film dubbed The Fly.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Edo G, Shabaam Sahdeeq and Fokis featuring OhNo & Planet Asia, Key Glock, and more.

MURS – “POWERFUL”

WILLIE THE KID – “THE FLY (SHORT FILM)”

EDO G, SHABAAM SAHDEEQ, FOKIS FT. OHNO & PLANET ASIA – “WILD YOUNG MAN”

SKIPPER FT. AKAFRANK – “NAH”

KEY GLOCK – “ALL I KNOW IS THE TRAP”

SEAN ROSE – “SMILE”

KOSHA DILLZ FT. MATISYAHU – “DODGING BULLETS”

MRE – “FAIRY TALE”

KEAK DA SNEAK FT. E-40 – “KEEP IT GOIN”

ROCKY BANKS – “TONY HAWK”