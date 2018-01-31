Floyd Mayweather Teases MMA Training Vid, Conor McGregor Says “F*ck The Mayweathers”

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor put on quite a show in their hyped boxing match with the Irishman entering in the boxing world after dominating his normal field of mixed martial arts. Mayweather triumphed in their outing, which wasn’t as one-sided as many thought, and now it appears the Money Team boss is looking to hop inside the Octagon.

This week, the 40-year-old Mayweather, looking fit and trim as always, teased a video of him entering an octagon cage and bouncing around as if he’s ready to train in MMA. Whether or not this is a troll remains to be seen, but McGregor, a dominant and crafty fighter in MMA, might be licking his chops at the chance to even the odds and had some choice words in response.

“F*ck the Mayweathers,” McGregor tweeted Tuesday (Jan. 30) in a photo holding his infant son. He then later responded to the Twitter version of the Instagram video Mayweather teased, writing, “Keep up the good work my son.”

Fans of McGregor may know that the brash fighter delights in playing the role of villain, which he admits is an angle to sell the fight and give himself an edge. After wins or losses, McGregor has always been unusually respectful so it could just be a troll job or a bid for UFC boss Dana White to get another mega-fight out of the two.

Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son.

Yours sincerely,

Photo: Getty