Cardi B is continuing her 2017 winning streak into 2018. The Bronx reality star turned rapper is set to appear in a new Amazon Super Bowl commercial.

For now, we get a sneak peak of the spot that Cardi shared on Instagram. She’s seen taking out what looks like a gamer’s headset from the now ubiquitous Amazon delivery box.

With the usual Cardi B energy she says “Let’s get it started!”

Watch below.

Photo: Getty