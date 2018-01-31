Kanye West’s YEEZY Season 6 Collection Unveiled Via The ‘Gram [Photos]

Kanye is steering the culture once again. He is foregoing a formal fashion show and revealed Season 6 on The Internets.

Instead of renting out Madison Square Garden or catering to fashion journalists in Paris, West took to social media to launch his newest women’s collection.

On Tuesday, January 30, YEEZY Season 6 was officially presented by Paris Hilton, Kristen Noel Crawley, Jordyn Woods and a host of other prominent Instagram influencers.

Using the #YeezySeason6 hashtag the ladies each took to their personal pages to share photos of them sporting the new wears. They all dressed up as Kim Kardashian and shot at locations she originally visited when she first debuted the look book back in December. Naturally the new photos created a buzz online.

The collection’s neutral color scheme is applied to dad hat’s, bike shorts, tank tops, heels, sweats and more. YEEZY Season 6 can be purchased here. More photos, if you care, on the flip.

