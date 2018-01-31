Alleged Pedophile & Weirdo Rapper 6ix9ine Could Face Prison Time If He Fails GED

The struggle career of alleged pedophile and weirdo rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine could face a huge disruption if he doesn’t get his educational priorities in order. As part of a plea deal he took in 2015, 6ix9ine must past his GED exam or he could face up to three years in prison.

Today in a Manhattan courtroom during his sentencing hearing, 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, admitted that he hadn’t yet passed his high-school equivalency test. Though he risked being sentenced to one to three years in prison for failing to meet the terms of his plea deal, yet another adjournment on his case was begrudgingly ordered by judge Hon. Felicia Mennin.

In October 2015, the now 21-year-old 6ix9ine entered a plea deal over a use of a child in a sexual performance charge in where he was seen in a video where a 13-year-old girl engaged in sex acts with the footage shared via social media.

6ix9ine’s next appearance in court will be this April, in where the judge in the case is referring to as a last chance for the “Gummo” artist to get his act together.

