Showtime Greenlights ‘The Chi’ For A 2nd Season, Already

The Chi is coming back for a second season

Just four episodes into its 10-episode debut season, Showtime‘s new series The Chi has been renewed for a second season.

According to Variety the coming-of-age story which takes place in the South Side of Chicago has been so well received by critics and audiences alike that giving it an extension was basically a no brainer.

Created and written by Master of None‘s Lena Waithe, The Chi has seen it’s weekly ratings have steadily rising since it’s premier on January 7th and has been ranking amongst the cable network’s best series premiers since 2016’s Billions. Aside from Waithe, the series has also been co-produced by Chicago native Common, Elwood Reid, Aaron Kaplan, and Rick Famuyiwa.

Showtime’s President of Programming spoke glowingly of the new series saying, “We love the vibrant characters and the nuanced world that Lena has created. Her vision for ‘The Chi’ has clearly struck a chord, and we know she has many more moving, personal and resonant stories to tell about her beloved hometown.”

Have you watched The Chi yet? If so let us know how you feel about the series below.

