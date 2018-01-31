Kendrick Lamar Reveals ‘Black Panther The Album’ Tracklist

If you need to get the word out, have Kendrick Lamar tweet it. Today (Jan. 31), the Compton rapper revealed the Black Panther The Album tracklist and cover artwork.
The album is 14 tracks deep, included an interlude. Naturally it’s a TDE heavy affair but outside guest also include Future, Anderson .Paak, James Blake, The Weeknd and more.
It will be in stores on February 9 (on digital, Feb. 16 for your physical copies). That gives you about a week to soak it up before you hit theaters to see Marvel’s Black Panther, right?
TRACK LISTING:
BLACK PANTHER – KENDRICK LAMAR
ALL THE STARS – KENDRICK LAMAR, SZA
X – SCHOOLBOY Q, 2 CHAINZ, SAUDI
THE WAYS – KHALID, SWAE LEE
OPPS – VINCE STAPLES, YUGEN BLAKROK
I AM – JORJA SMITH
PARAMEDIC! – SOB X RBE
BLOODY WATERS – AB-SOUL, ANDERSON .PAAK, JAMES BLAKE
KING’S DEAD – JAY ROCK, KENDRICK LAMAR, FUTURE, JAMES BLAKE
REDEMPTION INTERLUDE
REDEMPTION – ZACARI, BABES WODUMO
SEASONS – MOZZY, SJAVA, REASON
BIG SHOT – KENDRICK LAMAR, TRAVIS SCOTT
PRAY FOR ME – THE WEEKND, KENDRICK LAMAR
Photo: Getty