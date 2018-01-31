Kendrick Lamar Reveals ‘Black Panther The Album’ Tracklist

If you need to get the word out, have Kendrick Lamar tweet it. Today (Jan. 31), the Compton rapper revealed the Black Panther The Album tracklist and cover artwork.

The album is 14 tracks deep, included an interlude. Naturally it’s a TDE heavy affair but outside guest also include Future, Anderson .Paak, James Blake, The Weeknd and more.

It will be in stores on February 9 (on digital, Feb. 16 for your physical copies). That gives you about a week to soak it up before you hit theaters to see Marvel’s Black Panther, right?

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

TRACK LISTING:

BLACK PANTHER – KENDRICK LAMAR

ALL THE STARS – KENDRICK LAMAR, SZA

X – SCHOOLBOY Q, 2 CHAINZ, SAUDI

THE WAYS – KHALID, SWAE LEE

OPPS – VINCE STAPLES, YUGEN BLAKROK

I AM – JORJA SMITH

PARAMEDIC! – SOB X RBE

BLOODY WATERS – AB-SOUL, ANDERSON .PAAK, JAMES BLAKE

KING’S DEAD – JAY ROCK, KENDRICK LAMAR, FUTURE, JAMES BLAKE

REDEMPTION INTERLUDE

REDEMPTION – ZACARI, BABES WODUMO

SEASONS – MOZZY, SJAVA, REASON

BIG SHOT – KENDRICK LAMAR, TRAVIS SCOTT

PRAY FOR ME – THE WEEKND, KENDRICK LAMAR

