J. Cole, Travis Scott, Future To Headline 4th Annual Rolling Loud Miami Festival

The Rolling Loud Miami festival is looking like a must-attend for Hip-Hop heads this late spring/early summer. Over its three nights, the festival will be headlined by J. Cole, Travis Scott and Future.

Also on the bill are Migos, Cardi B, N*E*R*D, The Diplomats, Lil Uzi Vert, and many, many more. Like, Thug, Big K.R.I.T., Rick Ross and more.

J. Cole headlines Friday, May 11, Travis Scott hold down Saturday and Future will close out on Sunday. Peep the full list of musicians above.

The 2018 Rolling Loud Miami festival goes down May 11 to May 13 at Miami Garden’s Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 2) at Rolling Loud.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI 2018 ON SALE FEB 2 @ 10AMhttps://t.co/2FChs28F9W pic.twitter.com/1tw16Bt421 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) January 31, 2018

—

Photo: Getty