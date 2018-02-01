DC Comics Fans Hatch Weird Plan To Tank Black Panther’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

Black Panther’s early reviews have been alight with praise for the upcoming Marvel Studios standalone film, but a group of DC Comics fans looks to bring the film’s hype down to size. According to a new report, the group of spiteful fans plans to tank Black Panther‘s score on Rotten Tomatoes by deliberately ranking the film poorly.

Comicbook.com writes:

Specifically, a group of DC fans want to see Black Panther fail so much that they’ve put together a plan to sabotage the film. A group has made an event on Facebook called “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes” that is encouraging people to go onto the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and deliberately give the Marvel film an artificially low score. The event, which as of the time of this article has nearly 2,000 people on board, is in response to what the creators claim was Disney planting bad reviews of or paying critics for negative press for DCEU films.

“Given the massive success of the audience review rigging on the Rotten Tomatoes site for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and due to the sudden rise in those disgruntled with Disney business practices among other factors especially due to the corporate manipulations which created falsified bad press for the DCEU, I feel that it’s time to strike back at all those under Disney and bring down the house of mouse’s actions for paying off the critics that hurt DC Comics on film and for other parties affected by them,” the event description reads.

This kind of puts the “p” in petty, doesn’t it? Probably won’t hurt sales much because those presale numbers don’t lie.

Photo: Disney/Marvel Studios