Bad Idea Jeans: Guess Co-Founder Paul Marciano Accused Of Sexual Assault

Paul Marciano, the sixty-something co-founder and designer for the Guess fashion brand has been accused of sexual assault by an unnamed model who wished to remain anonymous. The story came forth after model Kate Upton named Marciano in a tweet using the “#MeToo” hashtag that seems to suggest he too harassed her.

The Blast exclusively reports that the model, referred to as Jane Doe, detailed a 2016 incident in where she and Marciano began online correspondence. According to Doe’s account, the pair met at Guess’ Los Angeles office with Marciano remarking he loved women with large breasts before taking the aspiring model to a fashion tryout. During her wardrobe change, Doe claims Marciano peeked behind a curtain and pulled her breast out of her dress.

More from The Blast:

“I kind of laughed and said, ‘I have a boyfriend’ and pushed him away,” she says, adding the incident was extremely awkward and uncomfortable and left her stunned.

Jane quickly changed back into her clothes and made her exit. She says Marciano gave her some dresses and a purse as she left.

As for why she didn’t report the incident or confront Marciano, Jane says, “Guess has been my dream ever since I was a little girl. I thought this is how girls get a campaign.”

Adding to this, the woman said she spoke with other Guess employees, who said that was just the culture of the company. The Blast held this story back after initially receiving the details, but got Doe’s blessing to publish after Upton’s tweet on Wednesday.

Guess said they’ve concluded an internal investigation and nothing was revealed. Marciano is denying any wrongdoing.

A$AP Rocky is one of the top stars to promote the Guess brand.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

