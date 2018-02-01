Cardi B Shines In New Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Ad [WATCH]

In case anyone is doubting the impact Cardi B has on pop culture, rest assured the Bronx rap star’s shelf life is quite intact. In a new Super Bowl spot from Amazon, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper fills in for Alexa in her own unique fashion.

In the video, the set up is that Alexa, Amazon’s home assistant bot, is having a little trouble with her voice. The team at Amazon have a contingency plan in effect, employing the talents of Gordan Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, and Anthony Wilson, who cleverly makes a nod to his creepy Hannibal Lecter portrayal. However, it’s Cardi B who truly steals the show, getting two looks in the funny commercial.

Twitter is also in great support of the clip and we’ve collected some responses below and on the following pages, along with the ad itself.

Best ad hands down 😂 Alexa Loses Her Voice – Rebel Wilson – Cardi B | Amazon Super Bowl LII C… https://t.co/gB1GDZvEZe via @YouTube — Natalie Morales (@natalie_mrls) February 1, 2018

I want 1000 Alexa devices with Cardi B running my life EPIC $AMZN MOMENT@JeffMacke @JeffBezos https://t.co/pfoy5JLfMi — SummontheCourage (@NoVaDuf) February 1, 2018

Okay y'all know ALEXA is my girl but this new @amazon superbowl commerical with Cardi B as Alexa is everything -> https://t.co/MNqsfNv4EL — JOSLYN DAVIS (@JoslynDavis) February 1, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »