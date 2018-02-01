Rockstar Games ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Delayed Again, Reveals New Release Date

Rockstar Games has delayed Red Dead Redemption 2 once again but we on the bright side we have a solid release date. At least we think so for now.

Yeah, we know another damn delay but that also means they truly want you to have the best game possible and how could you possibly be mad at that? Today Rockstar tweeted out the new October 26th released date accompanied by an apologetic statement announcing the unfortunate second delay.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Coming October 26th 2018: https://t.co/LLSkGYfJMP pic.twitter.com/fSu8k9qVZe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 1, 2018

Here is what the company said in full:

“Dear All,

We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish.

We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks.

With thanks,

Rockstar Games”

We can feel the sincerity and for our troubles, Rockstar even threw in some new screenshots from the highly anticipated sequel. We just hope this is the final delay from the game and we finally look forward to getting our hands on Red Dead Redemption 2 in October. If you need a refresher as what to expect in Rockstars epic sandbox western peep the trailer below.

Photo: Rockstar Games

