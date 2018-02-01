Black Twitter Strikes Comedic Gold Again With #MillennialNegroSpirituals

Black Twitter is keeping busy this week, just in time for Black History Month. The witty social media collective has made yet another clever hashtag in #MillennialNegroSpirituals, which has been taking off all day.

As it often goes with these popular trending topics, it’s difficult to determine the exact spark but so far it appears the hashtag has fans choosing popular Hip-Hop lyrics and reframing them as so-called Negro spirituals for the latest generation. Much like #TweetLikeThe1600s, one’s funny bone should be active before diving in as it isn’t meant to be some serious statement being made.

Check out our favorite #MillennialNegroSpirituals tweets below and on the following pages.

Ride with the mob, Alhamdulillah

Check in with me and do your job

Ferg is the name, Ben Baller did the chain

Tourneau for the watch, presi Plain Jane Yamborghini chain, rest in peace to my superior#MillennialNegroSpirituals pic.twitter.com/cHqRfPg6Jq — HBCUSistas 👸🏾 (@HbcuSistas) February 1, 2018

I like the way you do that right thurr

Swing your hips when you're walkin', let down you're hurr

I like the way you do that right thurr

Lick your lips when you're talkin', that make me sturr#MillennialNegroSpirituals pic.twitter.com/EQvqJiGaEi — Akaninyene 🇳🇬 (@AkanButNoJeezyy) February 1, 2018

First day of Black History Black twitter is cutting up already #Tweetlikethe1600s and #MillennialNegroSpirituals. Y'all need to ask the ancestors for help and forgiveness 😂 — Cari (@caripoppins) February 1, 2018

