Black Twitter Strikes Comedic Gold Again With #MillennialNegroSpirituals

Black Twitter is keeping busy this week, just in time for Black History Month. The witty social media collective has made yet another clever hashtag in #MillennialNegroSpirituals, which has been taking off all day.
As it often goes with these popular trending topics, it’s difficult to determine the exact spark but so far it appears the hashtag has fans choosing popular Hip-Hop lyrics and reframing them as so-called Negro spirituals for the latest generation. Much like #TweetLikeThe1600s, one’s funny bone should be active before diving in as it isn’t meant to be some serious statement being made.
Check out our favorite #MillennialNegroSpirituals tweets below and on the following pages.
