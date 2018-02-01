Wiz Khalifa “Captain,” A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Somebody” & More | Daily Visuals 2.1.18

If you’re paying for studio time you might as well get the most bang for your buck.

Wiz Khalifa’s a veteran in the game and knows this all too well which is why for his clip to “Captain” the Steel City rapper takes a break from booth to record a clip during his studio session. Smart man.

Back in the club A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie links up with Don Q to pop some bottles before Po-9 raids the spot and sends everyone home early in the visuals to “Somebody.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Freeway, Eric Bellinger featuring Wale, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “CAPTAIN”

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE FT. DON Q – “SOMEBODY”

FREEWAY – “DEVILS & ANGELS”

ERIC BELLINGER FT. WALE – “G.O.A.T. 2.0”

M R$CH FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE – “F.T.S.U.”

DICE SOHO – “GIRAFFE”

STONEFACE FT. SADAT X – “STREET TABLETS”

ROB $TONE – “UNCLE BEN”