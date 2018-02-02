Suge Knight’s Attorney On Murder Case Work Week After Getting Arrested

The murder case of former Death Row Records boss Marion “Suge” Knight has taken yet another odd turn. A pair of attorneys who worked with the mogul previously was arrested last week on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and one of the attorneys has joined the defense team despite a possible conflict of interest.

In Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday (Feb. 1), Knight agreed that Thaddeus Culpepper could represent him in his ongoing murder case, which has seen quite a bit of shuffling over the past three years. Culpepper and former Knight attorney Matthew Fletcher got arrested a week ago although no charges were filed.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Culpepper said he never did anything wrong, was improperly arrested and doesn’t expect charges to be filed.

“What they were charging me with is impossible,” Culpepper said outside court. “I’m charged with defending my client as to this murder and they’re charging me with accessory to murder after the fact based on a false confidential informant sham kind of program.”

Culpepper, who represents Knight in an unrelated robbery case, said he was never told why he was arrested or what murder the charge referred to.

Prosecutors filed papers in court last year that said Culpepper had contacted a sheriff’s department informant and agreed to pay him to testify that he was present at the time of the crime and witnessed events that would help Knight’s case.

Those same court papers accused Fletcher and Knight last year of tampering with witnesses. Transcripts of recorded conversations suggested they discussed fabricating testimony and Knight tried to pay off witnesses with his lawyer’s help.

The outlet adds that Knight, apparently confident in Culpepper, waived his rights of having an attorney represent him who might have potential conflicts of interest.

