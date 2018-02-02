Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Gives Classy Response To Alt-Right Group Trying To Tank Film

A film with the overwhelming hype that Black Panther currently enjoys was bound to have its fair share of haters waiting in the wings. When news that a Facebook group was aiming to tank the film’s rating on critic aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes emerged, the chatter made its way to director Ryan Coogler who took the high road.

Huffington Post spoke with Coogler, this after the outlet discovered the Facebook group Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and Its Fanboys moderator described himself as a member of the so-called alt-right. Despite the convoluted reasons why the group feels is aiming its efforts to show up Black Panther’s opening weekend, Coogler didn’t seem terribly moved.

HuffPost reports:

On Thursday, we asked Coogler for his thoughts on the group’s threat against “Black Panther.” The director hadn’t heard about Down With Disney, but he didn’t seem fazed when we explained it.

“For me, I’m looking forward to everybody seeing the film,” Coogler said. “I’m really looking forward to sharing the film with audiences regardless of what their political views are … that’s kind of where I [stand on that].”

Asked about his thoughts on Rotten Tomatoes ratings in general, Coogler said, “It … can be an oversimplification of what critics are saying about a movie. It’s quicker to look at the consensus than it is to read the articles. But I’m a person who definitely respects film criticism and draws on it in the filmmaking process.”

Good on Ryan Coogler for not feeding into the nonsense.

Speaking of nonsense, the outlet points out that the Facebook group’s event page has been either shut down or removed.

