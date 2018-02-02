Azealia Banks Announces Signing Of Million Dollar Record Deal

Despite what some may think of Azealia Banks‘ antics online and her on-again, off-again feuds, there is little doubt that she is one of the more talented women rappers to emerge in modern times. The mercurial Harlem rapper announced this week that she’s signed to a new deal, sharing the news with her support base via Instagram.

“I’m now officially signed to E1 Entertainment!! I HAVE A HOME AGAIN… I’m crying. The Industry left me out on the street like a stray dog and now I have shelter again. This is really making me cry I’m so happy and grateful and thankful for all of this and I promise I’m going to make the KUNTS so proud. Thank you guys so freaking much you don’t know how much this means to me,” Banks wrote in an Instagram post with the caption reading that the deal Entertainment One was for $1 million.

She added in another post, “I come from a very broken household and When I was a little girl all I wanted was to be loved. I’ve been all around the world but I swear I’ve never felt more understood, cared for and welcome than I have with you all. YOU are the loves of my life. I don’t need anyone else but my kunts. Thank you for everything.”

The pairing seemed inevitable, considering Banks said in January that her latest project, Fantasea II: The Second Wave, would be dropping in March via Entertainment One.

Congratulations to Azealia Banks.

Photo: WENN.com