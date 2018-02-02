Cast Of ‘Martin’ Reunites, For Lunch

Three members of the cast of Martin were spotted after eating lunch together, so of course rumors of a reboot are circulating. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold were seen out in Burbank.

TMZ happened to spot the actors and asked them about a possible Martin re-up.

“We don’t know nothing right now, but never say never,” said Lawrence outside of Morton’s Steakhouse. Oh word?

This is in stark contrast to last year when Lawrence said a Martin reboot just wasn’t happening.

The 90’s sitcom infamously hits the skids after Lawrence and Campbell-Martin had a falling out. So seeing Martin, Gina and BDB aka Pam out together is a sign of hope. But can it really be a reunion considering the untimely passing of the late, great Tommy Ford?

See the old crew play it cool below. Also, Black don’t crack.

Photo: Getty