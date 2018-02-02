Pusha T Reveals Valee As New G.O.O.D. Music Signee

G.O.O.D. Music has a new member on its roster. Yesterday (Feb. 1), G.O.O.D Music President and Clipse rapper Pusha T announced that Chicago rapper Valee has signed to the house that Yeezy built.

You may have caught Valee (pronounced like “valet” or Wale), on “Are U Live” off Chance the Rapper and Jeremih’s Christmas project.

A Kanye West and a Chance The Rapper co-sign, besides the Def Jam deal, means you can’t expect to hear a lot more from Valee soon. Listen to some cuts below.

Good afternoon @kingpush A post shared by Valee' (@valee) on Feb 1, 2018 at 1:02pm PST

Photo:MEREDITH TRUAX /Def Jam