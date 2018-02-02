All Americans Matter: Ivanka Trump Blasted For Tone Deaf Black History Month Tweet

Ivanka Trump is as tone deaf as a privileged white woman can get. Actually, she’s worse considering she had the bright idea to tweet about Black History Month and failed like one of her dad’s casinos.

During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom – and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 1, 2018

We’ll just focus on two points.

Yes, she basically tried to flip Black History Month into an “all Americans” matter tweet. This is rich (no pun) coming from her considering her father believes in nothing she wrote, and her not admonishing him for it makes her complicit.

We’re not the only ones that feel this way considering the Twitter massic proceed to drag her for filth the moments this waste of a tweet hit the Internets.

Peep the best of the slander below and on the flip. Get this family out the paint, stat.

Did Ivanka just make #BlackHistoryMonth about ALL Americans? What is wrong with her? Plus, did she use "sojourners" in the correct context 🤔 — Sonya 🌻❄♊🍷🌊 (@suiteplat) February 1, 2018

Your dad is a racist that thinks White Supremacists are very fine people. You are complicit. So thanks for your tweet, but honestly, you can keep that shit for yourself. Your whole family is going to jail, chica. pic.twitter.com/SOI3wvJwVw — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) February 1, 2018

Ivanka, was this message approved by your dad? Because he does not believe in this himself. https://t.co/iv87rlmAet — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) February 2, 2018

Unless they live in Puerto Rico. Right Ivanka?? — Hamilton Gibbons (@HamiltonGibbons) February 1, 2018

Maybe tag your father, I don't think he knows… "[white supremacists] are very fine people" — Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) February 1, 2018

