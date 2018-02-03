Back On: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence ‘Bad Boys III’ Starting Production, Reportedly

It wasn’t looking good for Bad Boys III after one of the film’s stars Martin Lawrence said to Entertainment Weekly: “I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out, Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.” Looks like things may have changed and reportedly the highly anticipated sequel is starting production.

According to a Deadline report, Sony Pictures is in early negotiations with Belgium-raised Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to bring the third film titled Bad Boys For Life to life. If the reports are true production for the film could begin as soon as soon as August. Famed director Jerry Bruckheimer will serve as director of the third installment.

Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowery (Will Smith) first burst onto movie screens together in the original film Bad Boys in 1995 and helped both actors careers lift off tremendously. The sequel arrived in 2003 and left fans desperately wanting the third installment in the franchise. This news follows the announcement of Gabrielle Union starring in tv spinoff based on the film franchise and Martin Lawrence possibly bringing back his hit TV sitcom Martin.

Does this news renew excitement? Or do you feel it’s too late for this film? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

