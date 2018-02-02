The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar Drop “Pray For Me” Off ‘Black Panther: The Album’ [LISTEN]

We’re just a few weeks away from getting blessed with a highly anticipated trip to Wakanda courtesy of Marvel’s Black Panther but Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd are already amping the upcoming adventure with a new cut off the film’s soundtrack.

In their collaboration cut for “Pray For Me” Starboy and Kung-Fu Kenny create the kind of advanced culture music you’d expect to come out of the fictional African nation. Trust even after the song is done your head won’t stop boppin’.

Check out the cut below and keep your ears open for Black Panther: The Album dropping on February 9.