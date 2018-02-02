Philadelphia Eagles Will Walk Out To Meek Mill’s Track For Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles already put on for the hometown by selecting Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” as its fight song going into the playoffs. Now, the team will give the incarcerated Maybach Music Group artist a huge honor by walking out to the track for Super Bowl LI this coming Sunday.

The Eagles’ unofficial anthem this season has been “Dreams and Nightmares” by rapper and Philly native Meek Mill. It was playing as practically the entire team danced in a meeting room the day before the NFC Championship Game, again on the field pregame and one more time after they beat the Vikings.

Defensive end Brandon Graham said the team has decided that will be the song they’ll come out to this Sunday when they’re introduced as a team.

“If you’re going to go with a Philly song,” Graham said, “that’s the one you’re going with.”

Mill is currently serving a sentence of two to four years for a parole violation stemming from two arrests. It was a controversial sentencing, as prosecutors recommended no jail time.

“Meek, you know, he’s locked up right now,” Eagles rookie defensive end Derek Barnett said, “so we have to hold the city down for him.”

Meek has been made aware that the team has been using the 2012 track to get themselves pumped up and ready to play, although it isn’t known if he’s heard the latest use of the track. However, that’s big news for Meek and we’re sure the streams and sales for the track are through the roof now.

