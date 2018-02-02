Stan Lee Released From Hospital After Health Scare

After being hospitalized on Wednesday night (Jan. 31), comic book legend and icon, Stan Lee was released last night (Feb. 1).

According to Deadline the man responsible for making your childhood rock with characters like Spider-Man, Hulk and your favorite hero right now, Black Panther, was taken to Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for an irregular heartbeat.

Luckily the 95-year-old was released 24 hours later and in an exclusive interview with ABC Los Angeles station KABC said that he’s now “feeling great” and “I figured that a little check up wouldn’t be bad for me. And in fact it turned out to be pretty good, it got me a lot of publicity.”

You know what they say, all publicity is good publicity. Then again, the #MeToo movement did come for (the Marvel founder—he denies the allegations.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin