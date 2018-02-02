Dave East Named Luc Belaire Brand Ambassador

Dave East is about to embark into a champagne campaign. He has been named an official global ambassador for Luc Belaire.

The Harlem native is the newest addition to the Black Bottle Boys crew which already includes DJ Khaled, Steve Aoki and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

East views the deal as a true partnership. “I’ve been a fan of Belaire and their culture for a while now. We are free-thinking, enterprising hustlers. I’m excited to have this platform to invite others to celebrate success through hard work.”

Brett Berish, CEO of Sovereign Brands, says the feeling is mutual. “Dave East is inspired and inspiring. We appreciate his quality of content, his storytelling, and his self-made spirit. That’s why we have connected so well. We’re collaborating on lots of special projects together, so stay tuned” he explained.

The sparkling wine brand had been on the market for sometime but it wasn’t until Rick Ross joined the company in 2013 where the bottle became a mainstay in Hip-Hop culture. Rozay formally welcomed East via Instagram.

The announcement is right on the heels of his newest project P2 which was released in January.

—

Photo: Sovereign Brands