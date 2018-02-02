Bruno Mars Hints At U.S. Tour, Wants To Add Cardi B To The Bill

Bruno Mars enjoyed immense success in 2017 leading up to his Grammy Awards win haul on the back of his 24K Magic album, which took home the top honor of Album of the Year last week. Although he’s already on tour, the popular singer wants to take the show back on the road in the United States and bring Cardi B along for the ride as well.

“What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time…..,” Mars tweeted Thursday (Feb. 1) night.

He added, “Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!!”

Mars is already on an epic swing of a world tour that has him currently rocking shows across Latin America and will be hitting Europe and Asia soon. The singer has shows booked globally until July so who knows when the addition of Cardi B on the stateside run will go down.

However, the pair’s joint hit “Finesse” is becoming as much of a fan favorite as their other big singles individually so hopefully this tour kicks off sooner than later while the iron is still hot.

Photo: Getty