The Great Dennis Edwards, Former Temptations Lead Singer, Dead At 74

It’s a sad day in the R&B/Soul music world. Dennis Edwards, a former lead singer of the Temptations has passed away.

He was 74.

CBS Chicago confirmed that the legendary singer died in Chicago, per his family.

Edwards repleced OG Temptations lead singer David Ruffin in 1968. After leaving the Temptations in 1984, he went on to have his own successful solo career. Perhaps is most well known hit is “Don’t Look Any Further,” which has been sampled a myriad of times by Hip-Hop producers (see: Junior Mafia’s “Get Money (Remix)”).

Rest in powerful peace Dennis Edwards.

Breaking: Dennis Edwards, former lead singer of The Temptations has died in Chicago – per family. He crooned the world over with “Cloud Nine" – “I Can't Get Next to You" & “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.” Tomorrow, Edwards would have been 75. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/HWESouATfl — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 2, 2018

Photo; Getty