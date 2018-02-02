Shannon Sharpe Calls Lou Williams A Dry Snitch For Exposing NBA Players Juggling Women

There’s a new beef a-brewing in Twitter land but it’s not your favorite rappers, struggle or otherwise, trading shots. Everyone’s favorite uncle Shannon Sharpe and NBA player Lou Williams exchanged some words after Sharpe called Williams a “dry snitch” for exposing the fact NBA players juggle girlfriends.

The row began when Sharpe called out Williams in a retweet from SLAM Magazine where Williams spoke on his two girlfriend situation from years back, adding that more NBA players operate mini harems in a similar fashion. Sharpe, apparently not feeling Williams spilling the beans, wrote, “No one asked him that DRY SNITCHING ASS MOFO. WTF.”

Fans began chiming after Sharpe’s comments, which eventually got to Williams who wrote, “Snitching on who? What? My situation was two women that knew each other. I ain’t talking bout no cheating. Cut it out. Certified OG.”

One fan threatened to put the mitts on Williams, which prompted the Los Angeles Clippers guard to write “You won’t slap sh*t fat boy” and like Twitter Finger clockwork, homie didn’t have much else to say after that.

I don’t think it’s snitching, he’s opening the world to the possibilities. More women should hear this story, so I can date them all at one time… — Gran Marquis (@Granband) February 2, 2018

No one asked him is this prevalent in NBA. SNITCHES condone SNITCHING https://t.co/o0TcCNGraw — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 2, 2018

