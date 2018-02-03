Snoop Dogg ft. B Slade “Words Are Few,” PRhyme ft. Dave East “Era” & More | Daily Visuals 2.2.18

Has Snoop D-O-double-G found G-O-D? While we’re sure he’s always been a spiritual person it seems like The Doggfather is ready to venture into Ma$e territory and give his life to the Lord.

In his visual to “Words Are Few” Snoop takes his talents to an empty church where he spills his own gospel of redemption while B Slade a.k.a. Rico from Belly belts out the chorus.

Speaking of God’s work, PRyhme (DJ Premier and Royce Da 5’9) link up with Dave East to live the dream and choke out a Klansmen or two in their ominous clip to “Era.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mr. Hudson featuring Vic Mensa, Lil Skies, and more.

SNOOP DOGG FT. B SLADE – “WORDS ARE FEW”

PRYME FT. DAVE EAST – “ERA”

MR. HUDSON FT. VIC MENSA – “COLDPLAY”

LIL SKIES – “LETTUCE SANDWICH”

EL PREZ & JETT I MASSTYR – “SO SINCERE”

P-LO FT. G-EAZY – “FEEL GOOD”

TRAV – “F*CK N*GGA”

CAVALIER – “OPEN SEASON”

DAYNE JORDAN – “ENORMOUS”