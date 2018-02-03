Snoop Dogg Set To Drop Gospel LP Bible Of Love

In the later years of his two-decade and still going strong career, Snoop Dogg has gone through a number of artistic incarnations. His latest musical journey takes the West Coast veteran down the path of Gospel music with his upcoming new album Bible of Love coming to the masses soon.

Bible of Love is Snoop’s 16th studio and his first foray into Gospel. The project comes by way of his Gospel label, All The Time Entertainment and in conjunction with RCA Inspiration. Snoop will be releasing some of the music from Bible of Love for the 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration which debuts on BET tonight (Feb. 3) at 11PM EST and will air throughout the weekend.

The album features B. Slade, who is featured on the track “Words Are Few” that we featured in our Daily Visuals section Friday (Feb.2). Other guests named so far are Faith Evans, Rance Allen, Tye Tribbett, and the Clark Sisters. The double-disc, 32-track release will bring together a number of R&B and Gospel stars together for the venture.

Bible Of Love makes its debut on March 16 and preorders are being taken now at Amazon, Apple Music, and iTunes.

Photo: Getty