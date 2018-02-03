Suge Knight’s Fiancee Toi-Lin Kelly Gets 3 Years In Jail For Probation Violation

The ongoing saga that is Suge Knight‘s murder case continues to baffle as yet another legal matter directly connected to the former mogul has sprung forth. Toi-Lin Kelly, Knight’s fiancee, was sentenced to three years in jail after violating probation terms that were just set for her last October.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Kelly was sentenced on Friday (Feb. 2) by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Douglas Sortino after discovering the 37-year-old arranged secret interviews with the producers of an upcoming BET documentary, presumably the upcoming Death Row Chronicles series.

Kelly used a private investigator to have the clandestine communication with Knight and despite a tearful plea to the judge, the sentence was handed down without leniency.

The Times reports:

“To me it’s pretty blatant, and frankly, jaw-dropping,” Sortino said, adding that Kelly had basically slapped him in the face after he granted her probation.

Prosecutors last year accused Kelly of selling surveillance footage connected to Knight’s murder trial to the gossip website TMZ for $55,000. A judge had previously ordered that the recording not be shared with the media.

In October, Kelly pleaded no contest to conspiring to violate a court order. She was ordered to pay $55,000 in restitution, perform 100 hours of community service and serve five years on probation.

Kelly’s sentence is just the latest bizarre legal matter to arise from Knight’s three-year-old murder case. Just last week, attorneys connected to Knight were arrested and then released over concerns they were tampering with the case in their client’s favor although charges were not filed.

—

Photo Getty