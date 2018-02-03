50 Cent Talks Bankruptcy, Praise For Eminem & More

Now considered an elder statesman in Hip-Hop, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has long since found success in lanes outside the music business, and there still appears to be gas left in that tank as well. In a new Q&A interview, Fif breaks down why bankruptcy was a breeze, his praise of Eminem, and much more.

Sitting down with The Guardian, the Den Of Thieves actor has been chopping it up in media circles of late while promoting the film while also remaining an active force on social media.

In the Q&A, 50 opens first about how acting allows him a bit of escapism from his tough guy music persona. He also goes on to admit he learned the craft of acting and handling epic business deals by way of studious observation. The Power star also gave heavy praise to Eminem, who gave 50 a huge look in breaking up out into the world via Shady Records.

“Eminem will always be my guy. I love him to death [Eminem discovered 50 Cent, and produced his first album]. What he did for me – and maybe me for him, in a way – I can’t quantify,” 50 said.

Photo: Getty