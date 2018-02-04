Queen Latifah To Replace Spice Girl Mel B On ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Important Hip-Hop news for those of you who still watch America’s Most Wanted. Word is former Spice Girls singer Mel B will be getting the boot, and will hopefully be replaced by Queen Latifah, if producer’s get their way.

However, it’s not like Queen Latifah is just waiting around doing nothing.

Reports TMZ:

‘AGT’ production sources tell TMZ … Mel’s been butting heads with people on set and producers think she comes with too much “baggage” for the amount of money the Spice Girl’s getting paid. We’re told the situation worsened while Mel was enmeshed in her intense divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

You’ll recall … she’s feuded on camera with Simon Cowell … tossing a drink at him, but we’re told there’s been even more tension behind the scenes.

We’re told producers wanna replace Mel with Queen Latifah by next season. One potential hurdle is the fact QL’s under contract with the FOX series, “Star.”

Hey Latifah, secure that bag!