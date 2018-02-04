Trending
Janet Jackson Appreciation Day Is The Trending Topic We Needed

It's Janet Jackson Appreciation Day, act accordingly.

There’s a Super Bowl going down today, but Janet Jackson will not be performing at halftime as was speculated. No matter, because it’s Janet Jackson Appreciation Day anyway.

Late yesterday, Mike’s sister took to Twitter to confirm she would have no parts of a Super Bowl performance.

Nevertheless, fans and celebs are tweeting out praise for Damita Jo. It appears the idea was that of  (see here).

Simply be sure to share praise for the great Janet Jackson, despite that NFL trying to play her but invited Justin Timberlake back to perform this year.

The rules are simple, big up Janet Jackson on social media starting today at noon. Seems folks started early.And we are here for it.

