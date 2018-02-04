Schoolkids Bust Out Epic Dance Moves After Learning They’re Going To See Black Panther

Black Panther hits theaters in less than two weeks and the anticipation is high as expected. A recent video of a group of schoolchildren expressing boundless joy after learning they’re going to see the film for free is pretty much the reaction of the year so far.
On Friday (Feb. 2), Wade King, a teacher at The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, posted a video of the students reacting to the news that they were going to see Black Panther. Seemingly on cue, the kids had a mini turn-up inside the school with the school’s founder also sharing out the joyous occasion.
Without a doubt, it’s the best thing we’ve seen all weekend and even better, all the kids kept the energy high and happy. The joy was infectious too as viewers of the video chimed in with comments that we’ve collected and shared below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: Marvel/Disney