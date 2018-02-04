Schoolkids Bust Out Epic Dance Moves After Learning They’re Going To See Black Panther

Black Panther hits theaters in less than two weeks and the anticipation is high as expected. A recent video of a group of schoolchildren expressing boundless joy after learning they’re going to see the film for free is pretty much the reaction of the year so far.

On Friday (Feb. 2), Wade King, a teacher at The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, posted a video of the students reacting to the news that they were going to see Black Panther. Seemingly on cue, the kids had a mini turn-up inside the school with the school’s founder also sharing out the joyous occasion.

Without a doubt, it’s the best thing we’ve seen all weekend and even better, all the kids kept the energy high and happy. The joy was infectious too as viewers of the video chimed in with comments that we’ve collected and shared below and on the following pages.

The students just found out we are all going to see BLACK PANTHER! We will have a day of cultural classes, African dancers, historical lessons and then we will all go see the film! Turn up!!!! @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman #tlhanna pic.twitter.com/oUhWse5ghr — Wade King (@WadeKing7) February 2, 2018

The moment all of our students found out we are all going to see #blackpanther together! pic.twitter.com/Fc8Ohuro4X — Ron Clark (@ronclarkacademy) February 2, 2018

@chadwickboseman thanks for the retweet! Fellow T.L. Hanna alumni! We’d love to see you here in ATL at the Ron Clark Academy! — Wade King (@WadeKing7) February 3, 2018

We do. — Wade King (@WadeKing7) February 3, 2018

They are all so precious! I love them, and let’s Holla and give a shout out to the one lil white girl, blond hair and all, turn’t up and vibing with her Afro bruthas & sistahs! THAT is America 🙌🏿 — Corey Andrew (@COREYANDREW) February 3, 2018

Truthfully I just love seeing happy kids. No matter what's happening a child's expression of joy always warms my heart ❤️ — Bizzy Bee Nursing (@BizzyBeeNursing) February 2, 2018

Photo: Marvel/Disney

