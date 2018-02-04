Shelia E. Confirms There Will Be No Prince Hologram At Super Bowl LII

Justin Timberlake still hasn’t lived down the Super Bowl XXXVIII debacle when he and Janet Jackson took the stage, and there won’t be any reuniting of the pair during this year’s event after the entertainer said as much. With rumors of a hologram of Prince reportedly scheduled to appear at the Super Bowl LII halftime show against the late singer’s spoken wishes, Prince’s former collaborator Shelia E. confirmed that the hologram isn’t happening.

The chatter around the alleged hologram picked up speed and had fans concerned that Prince’s legacy would be tarnished. Shelia E., catching wind of the chatter, said she spoke with Timberlake which cleared up any impending confusion around her former collaborator’s image being used in such fashion.

“Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram,” Shelia E. tweeted Saturday (Feb. 3).

Earlier in the day, Shelia E. tweeted in reaction to a Pitchfork story that suggested the hologram was going to be part of the show on the heels of a TMZ story.

There was never a confirmed report of a Prince hologram.

Prince told me don’t ever let anyone do a hologram of me. Not cool if this happens! https://t.co/khtCjXr2mY — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 3, 2018

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

