White Thugs Reportedly Tear Philadelphia Apart After Eagles Win, Nobody Got Shot

In the wake of the Philadelphia Eagles making team history by winning their first NFL championship Sunday night (Feb. 4), reports of widespread looting and violence erupted online resulting in the “#phillypolicescanner” hashtag. Although news reports have featured rather sensational headlines, the footage collected did appear to show the City of Brotherly Love falling into a manner of chaos led largely by rowdy drunk white people.

Although outlets have highlighted mayhem across the city, it appears that some of this may have been overstated if a report from NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk is to be believed. A quick scan of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Twitter feed doesn’t point to the alleged rioting or violence and the department said in a statement that only one gas station was looted and did not release information about arrests. We tried contacting the department’s media department to no avail.

Some Twitter users have used social media to speak on the violence in the city and politicize it by putting it on liberals and injecting touchy commentary bordering on being racist. Other Twitter users pointed out the irony that a group of white revelers look largely untouched and noted how some are portraying it as a bunch of people having fun instead of the destruction being wrought.

We’ve collected some of the tweets referencing the state of the city below and on the following pages.

As fun as it is to read and hear about all the shenanigans, pretty hard not to consider how white privilege allows someone to uproot a streetlamp pole or steal a goddamn police horse (!!!) without getting shot. Not to rain on the parade but… perspective. #Philadelphia — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2018

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/HZ5lpzcls9 & looting & destroying #Philadelphia — Becky Parker (@SportingBecky) February 5, 2018

People don’t get the huge irony of this level of privilege with these riots over a football game versus their disdain for kneeling #Philadelphia — Akia Black (@kittykittykia) February 5, 2018

And then there's this:

Listened to the scanner for hours, then read the hashtag; a few people flat out lie about what's been said on the scanner. We have to seriously consider who might be tweeting news and what their motivation is.#Philadelphia — Patch Zircher (@PatrickZircher) February 5, 2018

